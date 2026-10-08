Jaipur police arrest cyber fraud suspect from Assam's Mankachar wanted in Rs 28 lakh cheating case

A cyber fraud suspect wanted in connection with an alleged Rs 28 lakh cheating case in Rajasthan was arrested in Assam’s Mankachar on Wednesday, October 7 in a joint operation by the Jaipur Police and Mankachar Police.

The accused, identified as Rahul Hussain, a resident of Kakripara Part II village in Mankachar, was apprehended by a team from Jaipur Police with assistance from the local police.

Hussain was arrested in connection with a case registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station in Jaipur, where he is accused of allegedly defrauding a person of nearly Rs 28 lakh.

According to the police, the Jaipur team travelled to Mankachar after tracing the accused to the Assam village. With the support of Mankachar Police, the team conducted the operation and took Hussain into custody.

The arrest marks a coordinated effort between police forces of Rajasthan and Assam as part of the investigation into the alleged cyber fraud.

Police have not yet disclosed details of the alleged modus operandi used in the fraud or the role of the accused in the transaction. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.