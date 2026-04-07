Jairam Ramesh calls Himanta Biswa Sarma “rattled” as Assam Police reach Pawan Khera’s Delhi home in passport row

Indian National Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on April 7, launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him “disturbed, desperate, and rattled” after an Assam Police team reached the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with the ongoing passport row.

The police action followed a criminal defamation FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Assam Police teams visited Khera’s residence in Nizamuddin East as part of the investigation into allegations made by the Congress leader.

In a post, Ramesh criticised the move, alleging misuse of state machinery. He termed the police deployment a “witch hunt” aimed at silencing the Opposition and said the action showed that the Chief Minister was under pressure.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also questioned the police action, asking Sarma to respond to the allegations instead of resorting to threats. She said serious corruption charges had been raised and demanded answers from the Chief Minister.

The controversy stems from claims made by Pawan Khera, who alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds multiple passports and has links to properties abroad. The Sarma family has strongly denied these allegations, calling them fabricated and politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad from New Delhi after police reached his residence. He said the law would take its own course and warned of “stringent action.”

Sarma also dismissed the Congress allegations, claiming that documents circulated against his family were doctored and sourced from dubious platforms. He further questioned Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, over alleged foreign links.

The political confrontation has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with campaigning entering its final phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.