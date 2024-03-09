As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park, the Congress on March 9 attacked the Centre over the "increasingly disturbed" situation in different parts of the Northeast and asked why the PM had not found time to visit the violence-hit Manipur yet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged growing instability and unrest in the northeast of India.

He has posed four key questions.



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Firstly, he questioned the Prime Minister's handling of the China-India border dispute, citing instances of alleged abductions and restrictions on Indian citizens by Chinese troops.

Secondly, he highlighted the ongoing violent unrest in Manipur, questioning why the Prime Minister has not visited or addressed the situation.

Thirdly, he drew attention to the 'public emergency' declared by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation in protest of delays in the construction of 'Frontier Nagaland', and questioned the central government's inaction.

Lastly, he pointed to a series of abductions in the Cachar and Changlang districts, allegedly carried out by separatist groups, and asked about the government's strategy to counter this resurgence of separatist violence.az