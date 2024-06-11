External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Pabitra Margherita, the Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, who has been appointed as the Ministers of State, in the External Affairs Ministry to Team MEA.

Jaishankar also welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh in the Ministry.

Jaishankar and his two junior ministers in MEA assumed charge of their offices on June 11.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the external affairs minister said, "Welcomed Ministers of State @KVSinghMPGonda and @PmargheritaBJP to #TeamMEA," along with pictures with the two ministers.

Margherita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam, while Kirti Vardhan Singh is a five-time BJP MP from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.



Jaishankar took oath as Cabinet Minister at the ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9, while Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh took oath as Ministers of State in the ceremony.

After the portfolio allocation, Jaishankar welcomed the two ministers in his team and said that Team MEA has worked over the last decade on a people-centric foreign policy.

Margherita, has assumed the role of Minister of State (MoS) in the Textiles Ministry alongside BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who also took charge as the Union Minister of Textiles.

They were greeted by Piyush Goyal, who previously held the portfolio, and other high-ranking officials of the ministry.