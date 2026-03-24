Jalukbari nomination twist: Congress's Bidisha Neog’s papers partly rejected, remains in fray against Himanta

The nomination of a Congress candidate from Haflong constituency was rejected during scrutiny on March 24, while another nominee from the party, Bidisha Neog, remains in the fray despite one set of her nomination papers being cancelled, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission’s website indicated that one set of nomination papers filed by Bidisha Neog for the Jalukbari constituency—represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma—was rejected.

However, another valid set submitted by her has been accepted, ensuring her candidature remains intact.

Similarly, one set of nomination papers of Congress candidate Ananda Narah for the Dhakuakhana seat was also cancelled, though he too continues in the contest with an accepted set.

In Haflong, the nomination papers of Congress leader Nirmal Langthasa were rejected during scrutiny. However, the party’s candidate from the constituency, Nandita Garlosa, has had her nomination accepted.

Garlosa, a sitting Assam minister, had recently joined the Congress after being denied a BJP ticket and filed her nomination shortly thereafter. The Congress had initially fielded Langthasa from the seat, but he later agreed to step aside in favour of Garlosa in what the party described as a move in the greater public interest.

The Election Commission has not specified the reasons for the rejection of the nomination papers on its official website.

Overall, a total of 1,389 nomination papers were filed by more than 815 candidates for the 126-member Assam Assembly, with several candidates submitting multiple sets of nominations.

The scrutiny process is ongoing, and final figures will be released later in the day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26, while polling is scheduled for April 9. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.