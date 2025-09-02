Jamiat chief Asad Madani “sleeper cell of Congress": Assam BJP spokesperson

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, September 2 alleged the existence of a “well-orchestrated political conspiracy” aimed at destabilizing the state, reportedly hatched during a high-profile dinner in Delhi on the night of July 23.



Addressing a press conference at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma accused former Rajya Sabha MP and Jamiat chief Maulana Asad Madani of being a “sleeper cell of the Congress.” Sharma highlighted that Madani, who was earlier (2006-2012) elected to the Upper House as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, had historically supported Congress-led campaigns across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the last Lok Sabha elections.



Sharma criticized the Assam Congress for allegedly branding Madani a “BJP agent,” calling the charge “hypocritical” given Madani’s long-standing political affiliations.



The BJP spokesperson further targeted Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), claiming he had transformed from a regionalist leader into a “vocal propagandist” for Congress’s vote-bank politics. According to Sharma, Gogoi’s actions represented a “deep political shame,” serving as a coordinator of what he described as Congress’s communal polarization strategy.



Sharma alleged that Madani’s visit to Assam was part of a pre-planned design to ignite communal tensions. He claimed that during the July 23 dinner at a five-star Delhi hotel, senior leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, and other groups allegedly drafted a blueprint to polarize Assam politically.



According to the BJP, subsequent events — including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind meeting in Delhi on August 21, civil society gatherings in Guwahati led by figures such as Dr. Hiren Gohain and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and public speeches by Syeda Hameed — were strategically timed to coincide with Madani’s visit, thereby aggravating communal sensitivities.



Sharma stressed that these events were part of a “sequential, premeditated plan” to distort the eviction of illegal encroachers in Assam at the national level and disrupt the state’s social harmony. Despite these alleged maneuvers, the BJP maintained that the politically aware populace of Assam had rejected Congress’s divisive agenda.

Concluding his remarks, Sharma stated that both Madani and Gogoi had effectively become “pawns in the Congress’s chess game of political polarization,” aimed at undermining stability in Assam.