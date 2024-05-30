Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu region experienced a surge in temperatures, reaching a peak yesterday as the city of temples, Jammu city, recorded the season's highest temperature at 44.8 °C, a significant 5.7 notches above the seasonal average. This spike in temperatures comes amid an ongoing heatwave that has gripped the region for the past week, with temperatures consistently surpassing 40 °C since May 16.

The scorching heatwave has led to a significant rise in daytime temperatures, with Jammu city registering nearly 5.7 °C above the seasonal average and 5 degrees Celsius higher than the previous day's temperature of 39.3 °C.

Other areas in the Jammu region also experienced intense heat, with Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius. Kathua, serving as the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed temperatures soaring to 46.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Samba at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Udhampur at 42°C, and Reasi at 41.7°C.

In response to the heatwave, the district administration deployed water tankers to sprinkle water jets on the roads for the second consecutive day. Additionally, police water tankers joined the initiative to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat. Various organizations also set up stalls offering water and lemon water to residents in different areas of Jammu city.