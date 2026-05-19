Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan launched to benefit tribal communities in Kamrup

The Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan, to be conducted from May 18 to May 25, was officially launched at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Amingaon, Kamrup.

The launch programme was chaired by District Commissioner Shri Deba Kumar Mishra in the presence of Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Siddharth Goswami, District Development Commissioner Sushanta Kumar Dutta, ADCs Geetashri Lachit, Aditya Gogoi, Monika Buragohain, and other senior officials attended the programme.

The campaign aims to strengthen delivery of government schemes and resolve grievances in tribal areas through awareness generation, entitlement drives, village immersion activities, health screening camps, and Jan Sunwai camps. Feedback from beneficiaries will also be collected to identify gaps in implementation and improve service delivery.

The DC informed that Adi Sewa Kendras will play an important role in facilitating outreach and coordination during the campaign. The programme will include entitlement drives, village immersion drives, Jan Sunwai sessions, documentation, and debriefing activities across the district.

Kamrup district has 62 Adi Sewa Kendras covering villages across Boko (47), Bongaon (11), Bezera (3) and Sualkuchi (1).