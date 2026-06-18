Jan Kalyan Shivir 2026 formally inaugurated in Baksa; welfare services to reach citizens across five blocks

The three-day Jan Kalyan Shivir 2026 was formally inaugurated on June 18 at the Adalbari Community Hall in Assam's Baksa district, marking the beginning of a major outreach campaign aimed at delivering government services and welfare benefits directly to citizens.

The campaign, which will continue until June 20, is being conducted simultaneously across all five development blocks of the district to facilitate doorstep access to various government schemes and services.

The inaugural programme was attended by MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, MLA Maneswar Brahma, MCLA Diganta Goyary, District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Project Director of DRDA Baharul Islam, APO of DRDA Labanya Das, and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan highlighted several Central and State Government welfare initiatives implemented over the past twelve years. She particularly emphasized women-centric schemes and social security programmes that have positively impacted the lives of citizens. She noted that flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, subsidised food distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and various state welfare programmes have significantly improved access to essential services and social protection. She urged residents to take full advantage of the facilities being offered through the Jan Kalyan Shivir.

MLA Maneswar Brahma said that welfare and development programmes launched by the Central and State Governments have played a vital role in uplifting farmers, youth, women and economically weaker sections across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He cited initiatives such as PM-Kisan, PM Mudra Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), and Nijut Moina among the schemes that have benefited people in the district.

MLA Thaneswar Basumatary praised the governments' efforts towards inclusive development and public welfare, stating that the Jan Kalyan Shivir serves as an important platform for connecting eligible beneficiaries with government schemes. He encouraged citizens to actively participate in the camp and avail themselves of the services on offer.

To facilitate awareness and outreach, help desks and departmental exhibition stalls have been set up at the venue to provide information on various government schemes, services and benefits available to the public.

During the programme, several individuals and groups were felicitated in recognition of their contributions and achievements. The awardees included achievers from the health sector, progressive farmers, members of the social welfare sector and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), whose efforts have contributed to community development in the district.

The Jan Kalyan Shivir is expected to strengthen citizen engagement and improve access to welfare schemes by bringing government services closer to the people.