Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event in Assam's Baksa highlights call for environmental responsibility

A district-level observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Baksa on November 15 placed strong emphasis on the environmental message associated with Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose 150th birth anniversary is being marked nationwide.

At the gathering in Amarabati Revenue Village (Lamidara Supa), District Commissioner Gautam Das said Birsa Munda’s legacy offered a reminder of civic responsibility and community strength. He urged young people to adopt the values of unity and public service that defined the tribal leader’s movement.

A cabinet minister addressing the event drew attention to rising pressure on natural resources, arguing that Birsa Munda’s environmental outlook holds renewed relevance as the region faces water stress and climate-linked challenges.

He warned that failure to conserve resources could heighten future conflicts and called for collective efforts toward social and economic stability.

The programme included exhibitions of tribal food, attire and handicrafts, along with cultural performances reflecting the area’s heritage. Attendees also watched a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the national observance in Gujarat.