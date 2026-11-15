Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas observed in Assam's Bajali in presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended Bajali’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas observance honouring Birsa Munda. The programme celebrated tribal heritage through tributes, cultural performances and public-service stalls.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national address was telecast live during programme
- Young artistes performed Bagurumba and Jhumur dances during the celebrations
- Government departments showcased welfare schemes and public services through stalls
Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was observed at Bandha Sidhani ME School in Assam’s Bajali district on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Sonowal highlighted the ideals and sacrifices of Birsa Munda, describing him as an enduring inspiration and an embodiment of selfless sacrifice for the nation.
Assam Minister and Bajali Guardian Minister Nilima Devi also paid tribute to Birsa Munda, recalling his contributions and sacrifices.
The programme featured a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the occasion. Cultural performances of Bagurumba and Jhumur dances by young artistes added to the celebrations.
Several government departments, including Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Handloom and Textiles, and Women and Child Development, set up stalls to inform attendees about various government schemes and services.
Addressing the gathering, Bajali District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagawati highlighted the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the importance of preserving the heritage, contributions and legacy of tribal communities.
Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy and other dignitaries were also present at the programme.
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