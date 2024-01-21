The General Administration Department of the Government of Assam, through Notification No. GAD/44/2024/1(ecf-438489), has modified its earlier directive to declare a holiday for educational institutions on January 22, 2024. This decision comes in light of the upcoming celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

According to the notification, the Governor of Assam, in partial modification of the earlier notification (Ecf No 437162/1 dated 18th January 2024), has approved the closure of all educational institutions across the State of Assam on the specified date. The purpose of this holiday is to allow employees to actively participate in the celebrations surrounding the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

The revised order ensures that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed for the entire day on January 22, 2024.