The Sri Sri Batadrava Than Parichalana Samiti has sent a letter to Batadrava Than MLA, Sibamoni Bora urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reschedule his visit to Sri Sri Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The committee, which convened an emergency meeting on January 21, 2024, expressed a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi while pointing out the logistical challenges arising from a simultaneous event – the inauguration of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for the same day. The letter stated the potential surge in attendees at both locations and sought cooperation from the Congress leader to visit Sri Sri Batadrava Than after 3 pm.

The scheduled visit by Rahul Gandhi was originally slated for January 22, 2024, between 8 am and 9 am. However, considering the significant events occurring on the same day, the committee deemed it necessary to adjust the timing to ensure a smooth flow of activities and to accommodate the dynamic environment surrounding the Thana premises.

Jogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, President of the Sri Sri Batadrava Than Parichalana, stressed the importance of this decision in light of the prevailing circumstances. The committee has communicated the adjusted schedule to MLA Sibamoni Bora and a cooperative approach to managing the events scheduled for January 22, 2024.