As India gears up to witness one of the most significant and historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Temple consecration event.

This visit marks another chapter in the temple's storied history, which has been a focal point of cultural and religious importance in India. The Prime Minister's presence underscores the significance of the temple to the nation's heritage and the government's commitment to preserving and celebrating India's rich traditions.

While PM Modi will be present in Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, on the very same day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Bordowa Satra, the holy birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardeva in Nagaon district, Assam.

Confirming the same, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to platform X and wrote, "Sri Sri Sankardev was one of India's greatest religious leaders, social reformers and cultural figures. A 15th-16th century personality he continues to be a source of inspiration to people not only in Assam but all over our country. His life and teachings have acquired even greater significance now. In the early hours of January 22nd the ninth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. @RahulGandhi will be paying profound respects to Sri Sri Sankardev at Bordowa Satra his holy birthplace in Nagaon district"

Bordowa 'Batadrava' Than is a holy pilgrimage site in Nagaon, Assam. It is located in the birthplace of the great Assamese saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev. Sankardev at the age of 19, established the Bordowa Than in 1468, it is also the first Namghar or Than constructed. The rituals of this Than is conducted according to the norms of Purush sanghati.

The Assam leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts. The Yatra commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai. It has been planned that the Yatra will cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

The Ram Temple, a site of immense devotion for many, has been at the center of historical and political discourse over the years. PM Modi's attendance is expected to draw attention from across the country and around the world, highlighting the temple's prominence in the spiritual landscape of India.

As the date approaches, preparations are likely underway to accommodate the Prime Minister's visit, ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly and reflects the grandeur associated with the temple. Security measures, logistical arrangements, and the planning of the day's itinerary will be meticulously managed to honor the importance of the occasion.

Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s son likely to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi