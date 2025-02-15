The Assam government is set to sign two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Japan and Singapore during the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 investors summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday, February 15.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma revealed that Japan has expressed interest in recruiting manpower from Assam, with an initial plan to hire approximately 50,000 workers. Meanwhile, Singapore is seeking to employ nurses from the state, further strengthening its workforce collaboration with Assam.

Reflecting on the achievements of Advantage Assam 1.0, the Chief Minister highlighted two major infrastructure projects that emerged from the previous summit—the Paradeep to Numaligarh crude pipeline and the establishment of a gas grid, both of which were facilitated by the central government.

Additionally, CM Sarma mentioned Bhutan’s initiative to develop Gelephu My Fullness City, emphasizing Assam's role in regional industrial expansion. "I urge the Bhutan government to create a special industrial economic zone in Assam," he stated.

During his recent visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister also met with the President of Singapore, underscoring Assam's growing global recognition.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February 25, will be inaugurated and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also participate in a thematic session, further elevating the event’s significance in fostering international investment and economic growth.