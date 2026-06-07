Japan PM Sanae Takaichi likely to visit Assam in July; Guwahati may host key India-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is likely to visit Assam, as part of her first official trip to India, with Guwahati expected to be one of the key destinations during the visit.

Although an official confirmation is still awaited, sources indicated that the proposed visit may take place in early July and could include a high-level India–Japan summit in Guwahati. The development has generated enthusiasm within the Assam government, with ministers expressing optimism about the state's growing role in international diplomacy and strategic cooperation.

The visit is expected to be part of the India–Japan "shuttle diplomacy" framework, which involves reciprocal summit-level engagements between the leadership of the two countries. During the visit, Prime Minister Takaichi is expected to hold discussions with Indian leaders on a range of issues, including economic cooperation, investment, infrastructure development, technology partnerships, and economic security.

Sources said the discussions are also likely to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the face of emerging geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the need for closer coordination between democratic nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Assam during the proposed summit, further underlining the significance of the event.

If finalized, the visit would mark a major diplomatic milestone for Assam and reinforce the Northeast's strategic importance in India's Act East Policy and its engagement with key international partners such as Japan. Officials are expected to announce further details regarding the itinerary and summit agenda in the coming weeks.