Japan PM Takaichi's proposed Guwahati visit in doubt, summit talks likely in New Delhi

The proposed summit-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Guwahati next month are unlikely to take place, with the Japanese leader's visit to India now expected to be confined to New Delhi owing to logistical constraints, according to sources.

Takaichi is expected to undertake her first official visit to India from July 1 to 3 as part of the annual India-Japan summit process. While Guwahati had earlier emerged as a likely venue for the high-level meeting, sources indicated that the programme is now likely to be held in the national capital.

The development comes weeks after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the possibility of summit-level talks between Modi and Takaichi being held in Guwahati. The proposed visit had generated considerable interest, with expectations that it would mark the first time an India-Japan annual summit would be hosted in the Northeast.

According to sources, Takaichi's domestic commitments in Japan have left a narrow window for the India visit, making travel outside New Delhi difficult from a logistical standpoint. The revised plan is also expected to facilitate a more streamlined programme and allow both sides to focus on key bilateral engagements.

Earlier reports had suggested that Takaichi could visit Assam accompanied by a delegation of more than 50 Japanese business leaders and executives from major companies, including Suzuki Motor, Toyota Tsusho and Itochu, reflecting growing Japanese interest in investment opportunities in the Northeast.

The proposed summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, economic security, critical minerals, energy security and supply-chain resilience. India and Japan are also expected to review progress on their long-term strategic partnership and discuss regional and global developments.

Takaichi's visit, if finalised, will be her first trip to India since assuming office as Prime Minister of Japan. Japanese media had earlier reported that the two leaders could meet in Assam as part of efforts to deepen engagement with India's Northeast and advance cooperation under India's Act East policy.

The possibility of hosting the summit in Guwahati had also carried symbolic significance. In December 2019, a planned visit by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Assam for summit talks with Modi was postponed amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While no official announcement has yet been made by either government regarding the final itinerary, indications suggest that the India-Japan summit is now likely to be held in New Delhi rather than Guwahati.



(Inputs from ANI)