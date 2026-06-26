Japan reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Assam during talks with Himanta

Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Assam under India's Act East Policy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, June 26, after a telephonic conversation with Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had received a call from the Ambassador on Thursday evening, during which the two discussed expanding cooperation across several key sectors.

"Delighted to have received a phone call from H.E. Ono Keiichi, the Ambassador of Japan to India last evening. He reaffirmed the Japanese Government's commitment to deepen its ongoing partnership with Assam under India's Act East Policy," Sarma wrote.



Delighted to have received a phone call from H.E ONO Keiichi, the Ambassador of Japan to India last evening.



He reaffirmed the Japanese Government’s commitment to deepen its ongoing partnership with Assam under India’s Act East Policy.



We agreed to further strengthen our… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2026

The Chief Minister said both sides agreed to further strengthen collaboration in electronics, semiconductors, infrastructure, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Sarma said Assam was looking forward to engaging with Japanese enterprises and institutions in the coming days to boost investment and create greater economic opportunities in the State.

The conversation comes days after the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Assam was cancelled.