Film enthusiasts in Assam's largest city will experience a cinematic treat as the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) arrives at PVR City Centre Mall from January 17-19, 2025.

The three-day festival showcases nine celebrated films, headlined by "Godzilla Minus One," the latest installment in the legendary monster franchise, and "Akira," the 1988 anime that transformed animation worldwide.

Among the highlights is Makoto Shinkai's visually stunning "5 Centimeters Per Second," a poetic exploration of love and distance told through three interconnected stories. The film, renowned for its breathtaking animation and emotional depth, follows two childhood friends as their lives drift apart despite their deep connection.

The carefully curated lineup spans multiple genres, featuring recent releases like the family drama "Mom, Is That You?!" alongside Oscar-winning director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Broker" and "Shoplifters." The fantasy animation "The Imaginary" brings fresh storytelling to the screen, while "Monster," a mystery drama, and the romantic tale "All the Long Nights" complete the festival's diverse selection.

The festival brings a unique opportunity for Guwahati's movie enthusiasts to experience world-class Japanese cinema on the big screen. Tickets are available through PVR's booking platform and BookMyShow.