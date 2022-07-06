Satranagari Barpeta is in a state of panic over Japanese encephalitis. The fear surrounding Japanese encephalitis gripped just after the roads and houses of heavily flooded Barpeta town gradually started drying, after several days of inundation.

The Malaria department, along with Barpeta residents, is worried about the news of a 27-year-old man named Palashmani Das suffering from Japanese encephalitis in Majarhati, Barpeta town, recently after the floods.

Palashmani Das is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

The malaria department is in a hurry after it was reported that there was an emerging new case of Japanese encephalitis in the town.

As a precautionary measure, the district malaria department has already taken blood samples for blood tests and also started spraying mosquito repellents in the area. They too started using medicines to prevent mosquito growth in drains.

District Malaria Officer Sailen Kakati, Barpeta stated, "This is the first case we have found in Barpeta. We met the patient at the Barpeta Medical College. He is currently in the intensive care unit, and we are working to fog the area. We will take all the required steps and start distributing mosquito nets to all."

"We also have a statistics team at the shelter camp and they are available around-the-clock.

As of now, we have collected 1,30,466 samples, but no malaria patients have been detected. And we are spraying mosquito repellents in the Barpeta district and town'' he added.

It may be recalled that the Barpeta district malaria department has reported three more people in Barpeta having diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis this year.

One of them is from Barpeta town, while the other two are residents of Barpetaroad and Kayakuchi, respectively.

Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection that's spread through mosquito bites. It's most common in rural areas in southeast Asia, the Pacific islands and the Far East, but is very rare in travellers.

Earlier in January 202, The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) logged a total of 10 deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis .