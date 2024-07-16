In Bongaigaon and Chirang districts, four people are infected with Japanese encephalitis as of July 16.

Meanwhile, a patient from Chirang district has died, according to doctors.

As per reports, a pregnant woman from Chirang district has also been infected.

The number of cases is likely to increase if precautions are not taken as nine people are currently under the supervision of doctors.

One of the victims has recovered, while another is being treated at a private hospital.



Also Read: Assam: 37-year old man dies of Japanese Encephalitis in Tinsukia's Jagun

Bongaigaon District Joint Director of Health and eminent doctors shared information about Japanese encephalitis with the media today.

Earlier on July 14, a 37-year-old man, from Jagun in Tinsukia, tragically died from Japanese encephalitis on July 14. The deceased man Deepak Limbu had been suffering from a fever for approximately eight days before his family took him to Sanjivani Diagnostic & Hospital, a private nursing home in Dibrugarh, on July 8.

This incident comes when the entire region is grappling with severe floods, further complicating the health situation.

