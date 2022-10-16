The eighth edition of the Jatinga Festival which was organized with the theme of the conservation and preservation of migratory birds concluded on October 16.

The musical night started with Northeast's top singing band Arogya and after that the musical night reached its peak after the performance of famous Bollywood singer Nikhil D Souza.

Jatinga is famous for its migratory birds, thousands of different birds from various countries in the months of August and September, every year when the moonlight started in forging evening and the wind blows from opposite directions.

The program started on October 14 with the lighting of lamps.

Ranu Langthasa Chairperson of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), and other officials also attended the event.

One documentary video was also released on migratory birds and many cultural programs were performed.

On October 15, Debolal Gorlosa Chief Executive Member of NCHAC attended the program as chief guest along with all elected members of NCHAC, in the evening.