Jayanta Malla Baruah attends APFBC Phase-II closure workshop, highlights Assam’s conservation achievements

Assam Finance, Environment & Forest, Mines & Minerals Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the closure workshop of the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) Phase-II in Guwahati on June 16.

Speaking at the event held at Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati, the minister said Assam has made significant progress in forest management and biodiversity conservation under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emerging as one of the leading states in the country in the sector.

Baruah lauded the efforts of the Forest Department, the APFBC Society, partner organisations, and local communities for their collective contribution to the success of the landmark conservation initiative.

He noted that the project has played a crucial role in strengthening sustainable forest management, protecting biodiversity, and promoting community participation in conservation efforts across the state.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Assam's rich natural heritage and further enhancing conservation measures in the years ahead.