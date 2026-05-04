Jayanta Malla Baruah registers landslide win from Assam's Nalbari

BJP leader Jayanta Malla Baruah secured a sweeping victory from the Nalbari Assembly constituency, winning by a huge margin of over 60,101 votes and securing total 1,18,611 votes in the Assam Assembly elections.

The emphatic win further strengthened the BJP-led NDA’s dominant performance across the state as the alliance moved towards forming the government for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Baruah’s landslide victory is being viewed as a strong endorsement of the BJP government’s development agenda and governance model in Assam. Party workers and supporters celebrated the result across Nalbari as counting trends continued to favour the ruling alliance.

The Nalbari result also emerged as one of the biggest victory margins recorded in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections.