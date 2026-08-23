Jayanta Malla Baruah reviews BJP preparations for Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election at Assam's Raha

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah took part in an organisational meeting at Raha to discuss preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The meeting, held at the Mahendra Hazarika Bhawan in Raha, brought together BJP karyakartas and grassroots workers to review the party’s organisational preparedness and election strategy.

Baruah said the enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the grassroots workers were encouraging. He highlighted their connect with the people, dedication to the organisation and confidence in the party’s collective efforts.

The minister expressed confidence that the BJP organisation was well prepared for the upcoming electoral contest and emphasised the importance of continued grassroots engagement and coordinated organisational efforts.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is currently vacant, and the by-election is expected to see a keen political contest.