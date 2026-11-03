Jayanta Malla Baruah reviews preparations for 93rd Raas Mahotsav in Assam's Nalbari
Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed preparations for the 93rd Nalbari Raas Mahotsav. He urged collective commitment to ensure the 13-day festival runs smoothly.
- Festival organisers met at Sri Sri Harimandir to assess arrangements
- Convenors, co-convenors and sub-committee members attended the detailed planning meeting
- Baruah directed teams to ensure the annual celebration runs smoothly
Nalbari MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on reviewed preparations for the 93rd Nalbari Raas Mahotsav, scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 6.
In a post on X, Baruah said he had held a meeting with the convenors, co-convenors and members of various sub-committees at Sri Sri Harimandir in Nalbari to assess the arrangements for the annual festival.
He said the Raas Mahotsav was a cherished symbol of Nalbari’s cultural identity and called for collective commitment to ensure the successful organisation of this year’s celebration.
During the meeting, Baruah also issued necessary directions to the sub-committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.
The 93rd edition of the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav will take place over 13 days, from November 24 to December 6.
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