Nalbari MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on reviewed preparations for the 93rd Nalbari Raas Mahotsav, scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 6.

In a post on X, Baruah said he had held a meeting with the convenors, co-convenors and members of various sub-committees at Sri Sri Harimandir in Nalbari to assess the arrangements for the annual festival.

He said the Raas Mahotsav was a cherished symbol of Nalbari’s cultural identity and called for collective commitment to ensure the successful organisation of this year’s celebration.

During the meeting, Baruah also issued necessary directions to the sub-committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The 93rd edition of the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav will take place over 13 days, from November 24 to December 6.