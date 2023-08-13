The Assam Athletics Association held its Annual General Meeting at the Sarusajai Sporting Complex on August 13. The meeting witnessed the formal transfer of responsibilities from the outgoing board to the newly elected members.

Jayanta Mallabaruah, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Nalbari in Assam, and also the cabinet minister for public health engineering, skill development employment, entrepreneurship, and tourism, was elected as the new president of the Assam Athletics Association.

The announcement was made in accordance with Article-XIV of the AAA Constitution.

The elected candidates for various key positions are as follows:



President: Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah (Uncontested)

Senior Vice President: Sri Jayanta Basumotary (Uncontested)

Vice Presidents: Sri Ashok Kumar Bharali, Sri Karunadhar Dutta, and Sri Manab Deka (Uncontested)

General Secretary: Sri Gitartha Goswami (4 Votes)

Senior Joint Secretary: Sri Nipon Das (4 Votes)

Joint Secretary: Sri Abdur Rahim Zibran (Uncontested)

Joint Secretary: Sri Samuel Daimari (Uncontested)

Treasurer: Sri Ritu Baran Sarmah (Uncontested)

Executive Member: Sri Anjan Goswami (Uncontested)

Executive Member: Sri Babul Khan (Uncontested)

Executive Member: Sri Dhrubajyoti Kalita (Uncontested)

Executive Member: Sri Nimendra Brahma (Uncontested)

Executive Member: Sri Sudip Kumar Das (Uncontested)

The declaration ceremony took place at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Assam.