Jayanta Mallabaruah leads citywide push for urban flood mitigation in Guwahati

Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday led a comprehensive inspection and review of multiple flood-prone sites across the city.

Accompanied by GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, local councillors, and top officials from key departments, the minister emphasised the government’s renewed commitment to enhancing the city’s flood resilience through coordinated, sustainable strategies.

Inspection at Rukminigaon ‘Eco Block’

The day began with Minister Mallabaruah’s visit to the Rukminigaon ‘Eco Block’, a site identified for innovative flood mitigation initiatives. Joined by the Ward No. 58 Councillor, officials from GMC, GMDA, and DDMA, the team reviewed ongoing drainage improvement works. The minister highlighted the importance of integrating urban resilience and sustainable development into Guwahati’s infrastructure strategy.

He announced that a pilot project involving flood protection barriers—a method proven successful in other Indian metros—will soon be launched at Rukminigaon, with plans to expand the model citywide depending on results.

High-Level Meeting on Stormwater Management

Later in the day, the Minister chaired a crucial inter-departmental meeting attended by officials from the Railways, NHAI, PWD (Roads), GMDA, DDMA, and councillors from Wards 23 & 24. The agenda focused on streamlining the flow of stormwater and floodwater from Basistha and Bahini rivers, including inflows from neighbouring Meghalaya, towards Morabharalu and Deepor Beel.

The meeting aimed at devising a long-term, integrated drainage strategy for the city, identifying both bottlenecks and collaborative solutions. “We are moving ahead with urgency to build a more flood-prepared Guwahati,” the Minister stated.

Boragaon Urban Forest and Bio-Mining Review

In a separate visit, Mallabaruah, along with the Mayor and Ward representatives, inspected the Boragaon dumping site, where discussions centred around the proposed Urban Forest initiative. Officials from DoHUA and other departments explored the potential to transform the vast landfill into green space, in line with sustainable urban development goals.



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The team also monitored ongoing bio-mining operations, reviewing progress in scientific waste disposal and rehabilitation of the site.

Emergency Response in Juripar

In light of recent continuous rainfall, Minister Mallabaruah and Mayor Sarania visited Juripar, one of Guwahati’s most waterlogging-prone areas, to assess the situation first-hand. They conducted a field review and held a meeting with senior officials from DoHUA, GMDA, GMC, and other relevant agencies.

Key decisions included exploring rainwater diversion channels, reinforcing drainage infrastructure, and implementing both immediate relief and long-term water management plans. Also present were GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, local councillors, and departmental engineers.

A Citywide Effort for a Resilient Future

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reiterated that the government, in coordination with civic bodies and local stakeholders, is committed to tackling Guwahati’s urban flooding challenges through “science-based, community-centric, and future-ready approaches.”

The day’s multi-pronged efforts signal the beginning of a strategic urban flood management roadmap, aiming not only for effective mitigation but also for the sustainable transformation of Guwahati’s urban landscape.