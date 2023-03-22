Assam forest department on March 22 informed that jeep and elephant safari in all ranges of the Kaziranga National Park will be closed for tourists on April 6 and April 7 on the occasion of Gaj Utsav 2023.

"In view of the celebration of "Gaj Utsav 2023" organized by the Environment and Forest Department, Govt.," read a notice from the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division. of Assam and Govt. MoEF & CC of India, including the Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari in all price ranges, From April 6 to April 8, 2023, Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar, and Agortali will be closed to tourists.

Press Release

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will leave on a two-day visit to Kaziranga on April 6 to partake in the festivals of the Elephant Celebration. A jeep and elephant safari is planned for President Murmu to take in the stunning sights of the national park.

It should be mentioned that the Asiatic elephant conservation and protection festival known as Gaj Utsav is held annually at the national park. It is organized by the tourism department and the forest department together with the goal of bringing attention to the growing conflict between humans and elephants in the state and finding solutions to it.

Over a hundred domestic Asiatic elephants, all adorned from head to toe, take part in a variety of events, including dance, football, parade, and races, bringing cheers from the audience., according to Assam's Forest Department.

Also read : Assam: 57 civil servants shown door for their alleged involvement in cash for job scam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma