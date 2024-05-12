In a boon for tourists, the Kaziranga National Park Authority has announced the extension of jeep safari operations until May 31. This decision comes as a pleasant surprise after an earlier closure notice slated for May 16.

The authority cited favorable weather conditions as the primary reason for the extension, providing visitors with an additional fifteen days to explore the breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife of Kaziranga.

The announcement, made through an official notification, has been welcomed by both local tour operators and tourists alike. This extension offers enthusiasts an extended window to experience the rich biodiversity and iconic sights of one of India's most renowned national parks.

Visitors are advised to seize this opportunity and plan their trips accordingly to make the most of this rare extension in safari operations. With the beauty of Kaziranga beckoning, tourists are encouraged to embark on unforgettable adventures amidst the lush greenery and majestic wildlife until the end of May.

Also read: Manipur: 2 arrested in connection to Kangpokpi Police assault case, condemnation mounts amid CoTU shutdown