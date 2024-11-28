Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, shortly after being sworn in, approved the formation of a panel to examine the condition of the tea tribes in Assam.

This decision was made during the first cabinet meeting of the new Soren government.

The panel's formation comes in the context of electoral tensions between the JMM-led coalition and the NDA.

“In Assam, tribes from Jharkhand are being marginalised. A large number of original inhabitants of Jharkhand are residing there. We have decided that an all-party panel will study the ground situation there. The panel will submit its report to the Jharkhand government,” Soren said while briefing the media on the decisions of his first cabinet meeting.



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Soren, who had addressed the issue of the tea tribes earlier, is now taking decisive steps following the electoral victory, perceived as a strategic counter to Sarma's influence.

The JMM-led alliance recently retained power in Jharkhand, winning 56 out of 81 assembly seats, while the BJP-led NDA secured 24 seats.