Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to visit Assam on two-day tour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will visit Assam on a two-day official tour starting March 10. He is scheduled to arrive at Borjhar Airport on the morning of March 10 and will participate in a series of events across the state.



According to the official itinerary, Hemant Soren is expected to land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 12:40 PM and will then travel by helicopter to Bishwanath, where he will attend a public meeting at Muikazan Club Garden Ground.



In the evening, the Chief Minister will proceed to Napamjarani Ground near Tezpur to attend an Iftar event.



On March 11, Hemant Soren will travel to the Napamjarani helipad, taking a helicopter to Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport for his return flight to Jharkhand. Upon arrival at Birsa Munda Airport, he will proceed to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to participate in the budget session.