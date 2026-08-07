Jharkhand contributes Rs 3 crore to Assam flood relief, CM Hemant Soren appeals for public support

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a contribution of Rs 3 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged northeastern state.

Expressing deep concern over the devastation caused by the floods, Soren wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring that the government and people of Jharkhand stand firmly with Assam during the crisis.

"I am deeply distressed by the grave crisis arising out of the devastating floods in Assam. On behalf of the people of Jharkhand, I express profound condolences to the affected families for the irreparable loss of lives and property," Soren said in a post on X.

He said the financial assistance has been extended in the spirit of cooperation to aid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Soren also appealed to the people and institutions of Jharkhand to come forward and contribute towards helping flood-affected families in Assam.

"In this time of crisis, holding each other's hands is our greatest responsibility," he said, while praising the resilience and courage shown by the people of Assam.

In his letter to Sarma, Soren described helping those affected by the disaster as a moral and humanitarian responsibility of the Jharkhand government.

The gesture comes as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood spells this year. According to the latest official bulletin, the flood toll has risen to 97, while over 1.68 lakh people remain affected across 15 districts.