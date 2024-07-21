Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Assam to support those affected by the recent floods. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the donation via Twitter, expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam.

"Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people. On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister," tweeted Sarma.

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This contribution comes at a crucial time as Assam grapples with severe flooding that has displaced thousands and caused widespread devastation. The financial assistance from Jharkhand is expected to provide much-needed relief and support for rehabilitation efforts. The collaborative spirit demonstrated by this act underscores the unity and mutual aid prevalent among Indian states during times of crisis.