Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey alleges “betrayal” by BJP during campaign in Assam

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on April 3, alleged that people in Assam feel “betrayed” by the BJP government, claiming that promises made over the past decade have not been fulfilled.

Speaking during her campaign visit to Dibrugarh and nearby areas, Tirkey said that public sentiment reflects dissatisfaction with the ruling dispensation. “People here feel betrayed by the BJP. None of the promises made by the government has been fulfilled,” she said.

She further alleged that several policies introduced in recent years have adversely impacted tea estates in the region, claiming that decisions were taken to benefit select corporate interests. According to her, locals have raised concerns over land acquisition for oil exploration without adequate compensation or proper displacement measures.

Highlighting environmental and livelihood issues, Tirkey said that oil extraction activities have led to pollution, affecting the natural ecosystem of tea gardens. She also claimed that policy changes allowing commercial activities within tea estates have resulted in job losses and displacement of workers.

“The core identity of Assam, rooted in its tea gardens, is under threat. People are now looking for change,” she added, expressing support for the Congress and its leadership, including Gaurav Gogoi.

Her remarks come amid intensified political campaigning ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The BJP-led NDA alliance is aiming for a third consecutive term, while a multi-party opposition bloc led by Congress is seeking to unseat the ruling government.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.