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Jharkhand MLA campaigns in Margherita, targets BJP over Adivasi rights

Jharkhand MLA campaigns in Margherita, targets BJP over Adivasi rights

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren, campaigns in Margherita, highlighting Adivasi rights and criticising BJP's tribal welfare policies. The campaign aims to raise awareness and secure local voter support.

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Jharkhand MLA campaigns in Margherita, targets BJP over Adivasi rights

With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, political activities have intensified across the state, with the 83rd Margherita constituency witnessing heightened campaigning.

 

A massive election rally was held on April 5, at No. 1 Khaman Pathar playground in support of Jarnel Minz, the candidate of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), backed by the Jai Bharat Party.

 

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who campaigned for Minz, appealed to the Adivasi community to support the JMM candidate, stating that their victory is essential for addressing long-standing issues and ensuring development in the constituency.

 

In a sharp attack, she accused the BJP-led “double-engine government” of exploiting Adivasi and tea tribe communities through low wages and depriving them of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land rights, and other entitlements.

 

Kalpana Soren received a grand welcome at the rally, where Sonia Lakra delivered the welcome address.

 

Addressing the gathering, Jarnel Minz sought the blessings and support of the people, promising overall development of the Margherita constituency.

 

Shobha Majhi also campaigned in support of the JMM candidate, further strengthening the party’s outreach in the region.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 05, 2026
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