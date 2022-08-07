In the wake of a string of major political controversies, Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO based on whose petition the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise was carried out in Assam, has demanded a CBI probe so that ‘the state’s reputation is not tarnished further.’

"There are already so many issues plaguing the state such as the presence of ULFA(I), Jihadis, NRC controversy, drug seizures", said Aabhijit Sharma who leads the organization, before lamenting that there is a recent trend to tarnish the state’s image on a "political level."

Objecting to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s downplaying of ‘resort politics’ as a means to generate revenue for the state, the APW president pointed out: "There was a recent controversy when rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were hosted in Guwahati’s hotel Radisson Blu. Now, 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs have been arrested and allegations have surfaced that these suspected turncoats have an alleged link to the Assam CM."

"We want to make an appeal to the Chief Minister – please do not tarnish the state’s image for the sake of revenue collection and tourism. The CM himself has to be strict in these matters so that the state’s reputation remains unblemished," added Sharma.

Earlier, filing a case at the Geetanagar police station in Guwahati, the APW asked for a ‘detailed investigation’ to "unearth the truth."

Sharma said that although the NGO has only filed an FIR in Guwahati, it wants a thorough high-level enquiry, preferably by the CBI.

In its complaint, the organization said that it is "pained at the way democracy is functioning nowadays."

It further pointed to the media reports emerging from West Bengal alleging a conspiracy to topple the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand.

An FIR filed by MLA Kumar Jaimangal, wherein he had alleged a conspiracy to topple the government, linking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the same, was also mentioned. For the uninitiated, Jaimangal said that the BJP is willing to pay Rs 10 crore to each Opposition MLA in Jharkhand in exchange for a switchover to the saffron party.

"From my understanding of the alleged exercise, it appears that as part of a criminal conspiracy, a huge amount of bribe/illegal gratification has been paid to Congress MLA(s) of Jharkhand by unknown persons to influence their official decision-making process," stated the FIR, filed by APW General Secretary Dhrubajyoti Talukdar.