Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announces 21 candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, March 23 released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, signalling an ambitious attempt to expand its presence beyond its traditional stronghold of Jharkhand.

The list, issued by the party’s central committee and signed by General Secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey, includes candidates across a wide range of constituencies in Upper Assam and other key regions. The move marks JMM’s strategic push to emerge as a player in Assam’s multi-cornered electoral contest.

Among the key candidates, Priti Rekha Barla has been fielded from Mazbat, while Teharu Gour will contest from Biswanath. Amit Nag has been nominated from Khumtai, and Bhubem Murari from Chabua. Other notable names include Phedicrson Hasda (Gossaigaon), Baldev Teli (Sonari), Peter Minj (Duliajan), and Paban Sautal (Rangonadi).

The party has also fielded Bharat Nayak from Digboi, Prabhat Das Panika from Bhergaon, Mahabir Baske from Tingkhong, Abdul Mazan from Barchalla, and Mathew Topno from Rangapara. Additional candidates include Jernail Minj (Margherita), Sanjay Bagh (Naharkatia), Muna Karmakar (Makum), Ratnakar Tati (Doomdooma), Sahil Munda (Sapekhati), and Sonia from Titabor.

In the reserved Bokaijan (ST) constituency, the party has nominated Pratapchandra Rangphar, while Prabhakar Das will contest from Khowang.

Political observers note that JMM’s decision to contest 21 seats reflects a calculated effort to tap into tribal and tea garden communities in Assam, segments where the party may find ideological and social resonance. The selection of candidates from diverse backgrounds also indicates an attempt to broaden its electoral appeal.

While JMM has traditionally been a regional force centred in Jharkhand, its foray into Assam could influence local electoral dynamics, particularly in constituencies with significant Adivasi and tribal populations. However, the party is expected to face stiff competition from established players including the BJP, Congress, and regional outfits.