Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to contest 31 seats in Assam Assembly elections, eyes tribal vote

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is preparing to expand beyond its regional base by contesting more than 30 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, signalling an attempt to establish itself as a national political player.

A party functionary said JMM has “decided to contest 31 seats… after a detailed deliberation”, though a final call is expected shortly. The move is part of a broader strategy to tap into Assam’s sizeable tea-tribe population, estimated at around 70 lakh, many of whom trace their roots to Jharkhand’s Chhotanagpur region.

Party leaders believe these communities present fertile ground for expansion, citing long-standing social and economic concerns that they say “have not been adequately addressed”. The JMM is positioning itself as a political voice for these groups, particularly tea garden workers who have historically remained on the margins.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emerged as a key figure in tribal politics. “He has earned the faith of the tribal community… Local tribal people in Assam also consider him a strong personality who can take up their cause and fight against injustice,” Pandey said.

Soren has made multiple visits to Assam since returning to power in Jharkhand in 2024, raising issues concerning tribal rights. He is expected to visit the state again soon as part of the party’s campaign push. During a recent address, Soren said, “We will definitely become the voice of those tribals facing atrocities elsewhere, whether it is in Assam, Manipur or any corner of the country.”

The party’s outreach includes highlighting the contribution of tea garden workers to Assam’s economy and calling for greater political recognition. Soren has also written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the condition of tea tribes and seeking Scheduled Tribe status for them.

In November 2024, the Jharkhand government approved a panel to study the condition of tea tribes in Assam, a move seen as politically significant amid tensions between the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA.

JMM is also exploring alliances in Assam and has held discussions with opposition leaders, including state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. The party has announced 20 star campaigners, including Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and several ministers, as it seeks to build a sustained presence in the state.

With elections scheduled for April 9, the party is framing its campaign around “development, dignity and rights of tribals”, while accusing the current leadership in Assam of marginalising these communities and focusing on resource extraction over welfare.