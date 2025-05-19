Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has challenged the state government to constitute two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) by September 10 - one to probe allegations against himself, and the other to investigate the past actions and assets of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dating back to his college days.

Taking to his official X handle, Gogoi accused the chief minister of making repeated false promises, saying, “When someone lies once, they are compelled to lie a thousand more times to cover up the original lie. झूट बोले कौवा काटे ।”

He cited the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that Sarma had vowed to resign if Congress leader Madhab Rajbongshi lost, but failed to fulfill his promise.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jorhat, Gogoi further hinted that another minister had promised to resign if the BJP candidate was defeated, but did not do so.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The people of Assam want answers. They don't just want resignations."

Raising questions about foreign visits, Gogoi asked, “Is it possible to visit Pakistan without the knowledge of the Government of India?” and defended his own stance. As evidence, Gogoi pointed to a 2021 book 'India Today – India Tomorrow', which includes his article on Pakistan’s terror activities.

He further questioned the lack of disclosure about CM Himanta's visits to Bangladesh. He also alleged that the state government was trying to tarnish the legacy of his late father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. “Through the SIT, their actual intention is to insult the memory of Tarun Gogoi. They are even targeting his grandchildren now,” he stated.

Gogoi also demanded probes into other matters including the death of journalist Junmoni Rabha and the alleged coal syndicate.

“The people of Assam deserve to know the truth. Let the milk and water be separated,” he said.