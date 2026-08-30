Jibon Prerana, CM Flight scheme funds to be available from September 1: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the dates for the SSP and District Commissioners’ conferences after the Cabinet meeting. He also said Jibon Prerana and CM Flight scheme funds will reach beneficiaries from September 1.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- The announcement came after the Assam Cabinet meeting concluded on Friday
- Dergaon will host senior police officials for the SSP Conference
- Jorhat is scheduled to hold the District Commissioners’ Conference on September 12
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 announced that the SSP Conference will be held in Dergaon from September 2, while the District Commissioners’ Conference will take place in Jorhat on September 12.
The announcement was made by the Chief Minister after the conclusion of the state Cabinet meeting.
Sarma also announced that funds under the Jibon Prerana and CM Flight Scheme will be available to beneficiaries from September 1.
The upcoming conferences are expected to bring senior police and district administration officials together for discussions on governance and administrative priorities.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today