After five individuals of a Bangladesh-based radical Islamic group were captured in lower Assam’s Barpeta district, on Sunday chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “a few more such modules are active within the state and police are working against such activities”.

Assam police have been able to uncover an enormous module working within the state. It was a huge victory for the Assam police. As per the data, a few more modules are dynamic within the state. They have formed an extraordinary wing of Assam police to work on the data about the presence of jihadi activists and fundamentalists. They have also created sources at distinctive levels. The data that came to light amid the cross-examination of the arrested denounced has shown a terrible sign for the future of the state, said Sarma to the media.

Ansar al Islam, who is also known to be the Bangladesh chapter of al-Qaida within the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has been distinguished as "Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammed Suman of Narayanganj district in Bangladesh, Khairul Islam, Badshah Suleiman Khan, and Noushad Ali of Kalgachia in Barpeta district and Taimur Rahman Khan of Howly."

All the denounced have been remanded in police custody for eight days, told Barpeta administrator of police Amitabh Sinha.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “Saiful, after entering India, has been influencing adolescents, having a place to a specific community in several parts of Assam, with jihadi and religious fundamentalism and has as of now spread its roots within the state."

In the interim, representative of BJP’s Assam wing Ranjib Kumar Sharma told the media amid a press conference in Guwahati, “On the line of the international terrorist platform, ‘Haqqani network’, in Assam moreover an Islamic militant outfit ‘Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent’ has sprung up within the madrassas in char-chapori (riverine) zones within the frame of sleeper cell covering a wide network."

"Saturday’s arrest has exposed the wide arrange of the extremist outfit within the majority of the madrassas within the char-chapori area of the state. In numerous of the private madrassas, anti-national exercises are going on. We would like to encourage the organization to keep a near observation on whether education is being bestowed in those private madrassas in line with government madrassas.”

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