Abu Bakar Siddique, a man suspected of having links to Jihadi elements, who surrendered on August 3, after a string of interrogations by police in Barpeta, Assam, was finally arrested on August 6.

Although police were keeping a lookout for Siddique, he had managed to evade arrest. However, with the state police ramping up its operations, he was finally forced to turn himself in.

Siddique has links with several men who are suspected to be radicalized, police said.

Moreover, it is believed that he was in constant touch with the with Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Police have disclosed that Siddique was living under the guise of a simple rural farmer in order to stay out of the limelight. He is a resident of the Joshihati Para village near Barpeta’s Howly Town.

On the other hand, Shafiq Ud Din Ahmed, a resident of Barpeta’s Goremari village, who was also picked up for questioning, was released by police today.

Police is cracking down against suspected Jihadi elements in the State, where a Madrassa teacher has been arrested on suspicion of indoctrinating children by showing them a selection of clips meant for radicalization.

The Madrassa, located in Morigaon’s Saharia village, has been demolished by the local administration.

In the aftermath of Mustafa Mufti’s arrest, the state police is coordinating with central government agencies to crack down on a suspected module with alleged links to the Ansar Ul Bangla Team (ABT) operating out of Bangladesh.