Abdul Khaleque, the sitting Member of Parliament and two-time MLA from Assam has been denied a ticket by the Congress party. The decision comes amidst speculation and controversy surrounding the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, reportedly advocated for Khaleque to be given a ticket from the Barpeta constituency. However, Khaleque expressed reluctance to contest there due to significant changes in the geography and demography following a delimitation exercise. With the diminishing influence of minority voters, Barpeta is no longer deemed a safe seat for the Congress. Instead, Khaleque aimed to contest from Dhubri, a constituency with a Muslim majority.

Despite his intentions, the party has nominated former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain as the candidate from Dhubri. A leaked letter penned by Khaleque in February 2024 throws light on the internal workings of the party's candidate selection process.

Addressed to Jitendra Singh, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Khaleque's letter outlines his grievances and concerns. He questions the pre-determined selection of candidates, particularly in the Dhubri constituency despite the party's earlier call for applications from ticket aspirants.

In the letter, Khaleque highlights instances of alleged misconduct within the party, including accusations of some MLAs siding with the NDA during the Presidential election. He asserts that his statements were not anti-party but aimed at upholding the party's principles and integrity.

Furthermore, Khaleque expresses disappointment over the lack of action taken against party members who allegedly betrayed the Congress by supporting the BJP. Khaleque lamented the lack of punitive measures taken against party members accused of betraying the Congress by aligning with the BJP. He called for a thorough investigation into the leaked news of his purported suspension from the party, hinting at a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation and credibility.

However, while speaking to India Today NE, Jitendra Singh denied the accusations and allegations made by Abdul Khaleque that Singh had decided on Rakibul Hussain for the Dhubri seat.

The leaked letter served as a clarion call for introspection within the Assam Congress, laying bare the fault lines and fractures plaguing the party's internal cohesion and unity of purpose.

Despite the setback, Abdul Khaleque reaffirms his loyalty to the Congress party and its leadership vowing to continue his fight against the BJP's divisive policies.