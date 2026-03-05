Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls from Assam

Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), on March 5 filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Assam along with two candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The nominations were submitted on the final day for filing papers for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on March 16.

The BJP has fielded Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla, the MLA from Duliajan, as its candidates for two of the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The third seat has been allotted to the BJP’s ally UPPL.

Pramod Boro, who also previously served as the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, filed his nomination in the presence of senior party leaders and supporters.

Several UPPL leaders accompanied him during the process and expressed confidence about his victory in the election.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Assam are being held to fill three seats that are set to fall vacant as the terms of the sitting members come to an end.

As per the election schedule, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as March 9. Polling, if required, will be held on March 16.