A joint operation conducted by Military Intelligence and the Assam Police led to the apprehension of multiple Overground Workers (OGWs) and linkmen associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I).



The operation, which took place on October 25, in the Upper Assam districts of Charaideo and Dibrugarh, targeted individuals suspected of maintaining active communication with top ULFA (I) commanders. The crackdown was based on intelligence pointing to a network of operatives linked to senior leaders SS Brigadier Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon, both key figures within the organization’s hierarchy.

The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence indicating that several OGWs and facilitators of ULFA (I) were in regular contact with high-ranking commanders Dahotia and Lahon via encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp. Upon verification, these inputs were relayed to the Inspector General of Police (Northeast Region), prompting a swift mobilization of joint forces. The goal was to disrupt communication channels and logistical support for the insurgent outfit while neutralizing its operational capabilities.

The joint forces, comprising Military Intelligence, the 23 Assam Rifles under HQ 73 Mountain Brigade, and the Assam Police, launched simultaneous operations across targeted areas. In the Charaideo district, an operation in the Namtola area resulted in the arrest of Prem Newar, a key intermediary linked to SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon. His capture is seen as a significant blow to the ULFA (I)’s local support network, given his alleged role in facilitating communications and logistics for the insurgents.

Meanwhile, another joint team conducted a raid in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, leading to the capture of Ujjal Gohain, also known as Socrates, and Shashanka Rajkhowa. Gohain, the son of the late Hem Chandra Gohain, and Rajkhowa, son of Keshab Rajkhowa, have been identified as active OGWs for ULFA (I). Their detentions are expected to yield crucial insights into the organization's recruitment and operational strategies in Upper Assam.

The operation continues as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle the remaining networks and disrupt the flow of support to ULFA (I). Authorities have emphasized the importance of this mission in the broader context of counterinsurgency efforts, underscoring the need to eradicate insurgent influence to ensure lasting peace and stability in Assam.