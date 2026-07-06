Joint operation in Hailakandi recovers Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.3 crore; one arrested

A joint team of Hailakandi Police, Cachar Police and the 38 Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 1.3 crore during an operation at Lakhirband Bypass in Hailakandi district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched the operation and arrested Karim Uddin (50), a resident of Dholai in neighbouring Cachar district.

According to the police, the team recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately 3.3 kilograms from the accused. The seized narcotics are estimated to have a market value of around Rs 1.3 crore.

Preliminary investigation is focused on the accused's alleged links with a drug trafficking network. Investigators are also probing the source and intended destination of the consignment and are working to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

Police described the seizure as a significant success in the ongoing anti-narcotics drive and said enforcement agencies would continue to intensify operations to curb drug trafficking in the border region.

Further investigation is underway.

