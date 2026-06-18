Joint police raid in Assam's Nagaon leads to arrest of two suspected drug mafias

A joint anti-drug operation conducted by Dhing Police and Ahomgaon Police, with support from the Village Defence Party (VDP), led to the arrest of two alleged drug traffickers in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The operation was carried out late at night on June 17 in the Lalipathar area of Dhing following specific intelligence inputs. During the raid, police apprehended Baharul Islam and Rajibul Islam and recovered a soap case containing suspected narcotic substances. A Bullet motorcycle bearing registration number AS 02 R 2666 was also seized during the operation.

According to police sources, Baharul Islam is a resident of Devaguri under Laharighat in Morigaon district, while Rajibul Islam hails from Duwamari. Authorities alleged that both individuals had been engaged in drug trafficking activities across different parts of Nagaon and Morigaon districts over an extended period.

Police officials stated that interrogation of the two accused is currently underway to ascertain further details regarding the alleged network, source of the contraband, and possible links to other individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The latest operation forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to intensify action against narcotics trafficking and curb the circulation of illegal substances in the region.