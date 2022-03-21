Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Jongal Balahu Rampart located at Raha and strolled about four kilometers to have an inspection of the rampart which has been named after the incredible Tiwa lord and courageous warrior Jonjal Balahu.

Talking with the Reporters, Chief Minister Sarma said that as of now the State Government would plan a coordinated activity arrange for the restoration of Jongal Balahu Rampart and change it into an alluring traveler goal including a extend taken a toll of more than Rs 50 crore.

He moreover said that within another three to four months, work will begin, and once completed, the location will become a sparkling spot of tourist attraction within the state.

Giving a depiction of the project, Chief Minister Sarma said that the complete work had been separated into three parts, the two ends of the rampart and the center portion beside other components.

As a portion of the project, an auditorium and an open-air theater will also be built.

Children's park, amusement park, lights, and sound appear will too highlight within the park.

On the water body within the premises of the project, a number of hanging bridges will also be developed.

For the help of the tourists, electric rickshaws, diner and cafeteria will too be the portion of the project.

Amid Chief Minister Sarma's visit, he too planted saplings within the project area.