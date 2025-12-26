Jorhat doctor loses Rs 49 lakh to ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud, files complaint with police

A 63-year-old senior doctor from Jorhat has fallen victim to an elaborate cyber fraud involving a fake “digital arrest”, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 49 lakh.

The victim, Dr Sadagar Deuri of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, has lodged an urgent complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Jorhat, seeking registration of an FIR and immediate investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, Dr Deuri was subjected to extreme mental pressure, fear and continuous surveillance through video calls by cyber fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials. The incident began on November 19, 2025, when he received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. The caller falsely introduced himself as an officer of the Bengaluru Police and alleged that multiple criminal cases involving obscene material had been registered against him.

When Dr Deuri refused to comply with their demand to visit Bengaluru, the fraudsters escalated the threat by claiming that a case had also been registered by the CBI. They reportedly displayed his Aadhaar details on the screen and accused him of selling his ATM card on commission during a financial crisis. The callers further alleged that transactions worth Rs 3 crore had taken place from his Canara Bank account through 150 ATM withdrawals.

The complaint states that the accused instructed him not to disclose the matter to anyone, citing provisions of the National Security Act, and forced him to remain on continuous video calls under the guise of an investigation. He was asked to share details of his property, send videos of his rented residence and provide regular updates on his whereabouts every few hours.

To intensify the pressure, the fraudsters allegedly sent forged documents, including fake FIR copies and false notifications purportedly issued by the Supreme Court of India. Under sustained psychological intimidation and fear of arrest, Dr Deuri was coerced into transferring money to multiple bank accounts as a so-called “security deposit” that was promised to be returned later.

He transferred a total amount of Rs 49 lakh through five separate transactions before realising that the entire episode was a well-planned cyber fraud involving fake identities, spoofed phone numbers and fabricated legal threats.

In his complaint, Dr Deuri has requested the police to register an FIR under appropriate provisions of the IPC, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, initiate an urgent investigation, coordinate with banks and cybercrime authorities to freeze beneficiary accounts and attempt recovery of the defrauded amount, and take strict legal action against those involved.

Stating that the entire amount was arranged on credit, the doctor said the incident has caused him severe financial loss, mental trauma and distress.